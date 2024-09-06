Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Insider Sells A$302,085.00 in Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schubert sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.88 ($1.96), for a total transaction of A$302,085.00 ($205,500.00).

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.