CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Sells £43,463.87 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg sold 13,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.17), for a total value of £43,463.87 ($57,151.70).

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 318.50 ($4.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. CMC Markets Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 344 ($4.52). The firm has a market cap of £891.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,873.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 319.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 264.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 4,705.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.52) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

