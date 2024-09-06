CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer Sells 5,364 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNO opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.