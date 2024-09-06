Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. 639,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,563. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $4,714,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 56.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,191,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $148,975,000 after purchasing an additional 787,808 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,555 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

