Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 651.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $114,211,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,562 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,279. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.