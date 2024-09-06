Coinmetro Token (XCM) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and $196,713.03 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008719 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,311.01 or 1.00481074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,346,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,480,193.95 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.03280069 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $187,804.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

