Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading 7.6% Higher

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Collective Growth Trading Up 7.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.
About Collective Growth
Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Collective Growth
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.