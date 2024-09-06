Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $737,198.40 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $37.19. 198,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on COLL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
