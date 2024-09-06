Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $737,198.40 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $37.19. 198,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.