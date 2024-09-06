Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.06

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 1098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

