Columbia Asset Management Acquires New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

STX opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,156,436. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

