Columbia Asset Management Buys 3,763 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 4,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

