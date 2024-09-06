Columbia Asset Management Buys Shares of 5,438 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.0 %

Kroger stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.