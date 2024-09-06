Columbia Asset Management Has $1.01 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 14.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Clorox by 3.9% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.82. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $165.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

