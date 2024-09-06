Columbia Asset Management Has $2.68 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $795.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $931.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $951.74.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

