Columbia Asset Management Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 129.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

