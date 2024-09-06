Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,415 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Columbia Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.63. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

