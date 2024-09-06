Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $157.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

