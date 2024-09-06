Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.80 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

