Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Down 4.3%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 69,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$23.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Resources

In other Commerce Resources news, Senior Officer Ross Carroll acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

