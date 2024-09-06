Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.64

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 39527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $764.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

