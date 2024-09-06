Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 310,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,758. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

