Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 310,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,758. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
