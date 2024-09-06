Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

