Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $534.62 million and approximately $27.21 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,682.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00546248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00116562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00308369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00032065 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00037386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00083189 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,040,082,631 coins and its circulating supply is 4,340,083,248 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,039,814,696.39 with 4,339,814,682.57 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13041275 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $22,198,447.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

