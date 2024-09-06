CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,602,000 after buying an additional 125,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 45,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CEIX stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

