Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. Copart has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.