Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. Copart has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.