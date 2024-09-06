Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 78.60 ($1.03), with a volume of 326666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.20 ($1.03).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The company has a market capitalization of £603.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Sian Hill bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,512.82). Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

