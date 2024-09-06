Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Carol W. Carpenter Sells 900 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $17,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Couchbase Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BASE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Couchbase

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.