Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Couchbase updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Couchbase Stock Down 15.2 %

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $809.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock worth $668,568. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

