Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.81. 1,891,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,398,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 877.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,969,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 1,110,432 shares valued at $23,870,597. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Coupang by 15.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

