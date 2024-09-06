Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $130.00

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.80), with a volume of 22490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.81).

Crimson Tide Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,720.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.02.

About Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

Further Reading

