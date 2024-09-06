Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0776 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $5.08 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00037988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

