Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $332.11 million and approximately $81.93 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,166,230,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,193,940,346 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, used to incentivize liquidity providers and engage more users in the governance of the protocol. CRV is used for voting, staking and boosting, allowing users to acquire voting power and earn a boost of up to 2.5x on the liquidity they provide. CRV holders can stake their CRV to receive trading fees from the Curve protocol, and 50% of the trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders. Curve Finance was created by Michael Egorov, the CTO of NuCypher, a computer and network security company. Curve Finance is an automated market maker protocol designed to facilitate the swapping of tokens with low fees and slippage, and its pricing formula is designed to minimize slippage as much as possible. The max supply of CRV is 3.03b and was officially launched on the 13th of August 2020.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

