CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $269.50 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $152.03 and a 1 year high of $293.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.42 and a 200 day moving average of $256.77. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

