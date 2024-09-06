Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.23. Approximately 391,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,174,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after buying an additional 1,542,154 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 736,345 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $31,300,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

