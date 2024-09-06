DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.97

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.97 and last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DCC
DCC Stock Performance
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.