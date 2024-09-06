DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.97

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.97 and last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get DCC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DCC

DCC Stock Performance

About DCC

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55.

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.