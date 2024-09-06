DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 201.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $26.76 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00074503 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006919 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

