Defined Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $169.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

