Defined Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 106,654 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 181,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
