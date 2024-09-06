DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Trading 3% Higher

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.82. 333,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,115,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

