Denver PWM LLC Acquires Shares of 406 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 123,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $202.98 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.13. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.