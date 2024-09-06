Denver PWM LLC Buys Shares of 671 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,804,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

