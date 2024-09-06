Denver PWM LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Denver PWM LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,651 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after purchasing an additional 839,744 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $192.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

