Denver PWM LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.6% of Denver PWM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $142.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.