Denver PWM LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Denver PWM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

