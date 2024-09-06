Denver PWM LLC Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Denver PWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Denver PWM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Denver PWM LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

