Denver PWM LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Denver PWM LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,285 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 9.2% of Denver PWM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Denver PWM LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,939,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 433.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $98.44 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

