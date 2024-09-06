Denver PWM LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

