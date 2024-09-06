Denver PWM LLC Purchases Shares of 214 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.76.

Eaton Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ETN opened at $285.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

