Destra Network Trading Down 13.3% This Week (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Destra Network token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Destra Network has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Destra Network has a market capitalization of $141.16 million and $829,615.32 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000098 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Destra Network Token Profile

Destra Network was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,512,687.5209931 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.15968833 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $865,064.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

