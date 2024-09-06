Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE DB opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 143,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 132,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

